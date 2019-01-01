Henry Makinwa: Katsina United appoint former Abia Warriors coach

The Changi Boys have finally announced a replacement for their former manager Abdullahi Biffo

Professional Football League ( ) side Katsina United have announced Henry Makinwa as their new coach ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

In an official statement, the Changi Boys confirmed the appointment of the former Abia Warriors manager as the replacement for Abdullahi Biffo.

Biffo resigned from the club at the end of the 2018/19 NPFL season and he has since moved to Nigeria National League (NNL) side Kwara United, where he was unveiled on Thursday.

“Katsina United FC board under the new chairman Prince Abdulssamad Badamasi have confirmed the appointment of Henry Makinwa as new Head Coach after the former Abia Warriors gaffer agreed to a one-year deal to succeed Abdullahi Usman Biffo who resigned a few months ago.” the club said in its official statement.

Before Friday night’s confirmation of Makinwa as the new manager, reports had suggested that Ladan Bosso of Gombe United and Kennedy Boboye of Remo Stars were the favourites to fill the vacant post at Katsina United.

Aside from Abia Warriors, Makinwa is a Uefa pro-licensed coach and has also handled NNL side ABS FC.

Katsina United chairman told the club's official website they were happy to have gotten a 'fantastic' coach for the new season.

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome Henry Makinwa to Katsina United as head coach,” the club chairman stated

"Makinwa possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the game having coached clubs like ABS and Abia Warriors. He played Nigeria league for many seasons before moving abroad to continue his playing career.

"I believe with his vast knowledge of the game as a coach and former player, we have made the right choice."

Bishir Sadauki, who has been with the Changi Boys for more than a decade, has been named as an assistant to Makinwa.

The new technical crew will resume duties on Monday as they are expected to start their pre-season preparations in full swing.