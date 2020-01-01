'Henderson wants to play for Man Utd' - Sheffield United keeper still has Red Devils & England dream, says Wilder

The Blades boss says the English shot-stopper has proven he can "overcome disappointments" this season and is ready for a step up at Old Trafford

boss Chris Wilder has revealed that Dean Henderson still harbours ambitions to become the first-choice goalkeeper for both and .

Henderson rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before graduating to the senior squad in 2015, but is still awaiting his debut for the club five years on.

The 23-year-old took in loan spells at Stockport, Grimsby and Shrewsbury before being snapped up on a temporary basis by Sheffield United ahead of the 2018-19 season.

More teams

United tied the shot-stopper down to a fresh two-year contract before he made his way to Bramall Lane, and he quickly established himself as the Blades' No.1 during their bid for promotion from the Championship.

Wilder's side finished second in the table with the best defensive record in the division, and Henderson was awarded the Golden Glove award after recording 21 clean sheets.

The England Under-21 international was rewarded with a new two-year deal at Old Trafford before being sent back to the Blades, and he has since made the transition from English football's second tier to the Premier League seamlessly.

Henderson has featured in 27 of the Blades' 29 fixtures in 2019-20, racking up 10 clean sheets to help the club rise to sixth in the standings and within sight of qualification.

The only black mark on his record this term came during a home fixture against back in September, when he fumbled a tame Georginio Wijnaldum effort into the net to gift the visitors a 1-0 victory.

Article continues below

Wilder says Henderson's response to that error proves he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and that he has not given up on making the grade at United.

"He wants to be an international goalkeeper, he wants to win 50-odd caps and play for Manchester United, a huge, huge football club in the world," said Wilder.

"He's going to have to overcome disappointments. His reaction speaks volumes about what he's like and what our changing room is like."