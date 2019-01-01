Heineken set to make 2019-20 Champions League more special

The Uefa is back for the 2019/2020 season and Heineken is set to foster great banter and fun activities with friends as the brand activates its “Better Together” theme for this year’s European club football tournament.

The Champions League is one of the most followed sporting tournaments in the world, with billions of football lovers tuning in every week to see their favourite teams battle for the pride of Europe. These fans often catch these games with friends, as football matches offer people a chance to unwind and let loose while sharing banter and cold glasses of beer with fellow sports fans.

Heineken recognises this and this is what has inspired this year’s UCL theme of “Better Together”. This year, Heineken will not only be giving fans a chance to see the live fixtures but will also be encouraging fans to mingle, play fun games and make great memories while witnessing some great football moments.

International premium beer, Heineken, the official sponsor of the Champions League for over 20 years, will be treating UCL fans to exclusive match viewing experiences at the Heineken House. This will afford fans and lovers of the brand a chance to socialize, view matches together, and have enjoyable experiences.

Speaking on Heineken giving UCL football fans the best viewing experience, the Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands, Sarah Agha said;

“Heineken has been an integral partner of the Champions League for over 20 years. As a consumer-focused brand, we will continue to enrich fans’ experiences of football by creating avenues for our consumers to experience the Uefa Champions League in the best possible way. We recognize that, although UCL can be watched alone, viewing with others always makes for an enjoyable experience and that is why we have made it possible for our consumers to enjoy the best of football with their friends at our Heineken experience centres.”

When it comes to football leagues, the Uefa Champions League is at the pinnacle of the pyramid. It is the holy grail of club football leagues. In , football is much more than a game and these football games are one of the best moments shared amongst friends. It is, therefore, no wonder that the Uefa Champions League has accrued a huge following all around the country.

Commenting on how much Nigerians love football and the UCL, the former Uefa General Secretary, Gianni Infantino had this to say when he was in the country last year:

“I was told that in Nigeria, football is passion, but it is a lie because it is more than that. In Nigeria, I was told that football is love, but it is a lie, it is more than that. In Nigeria, I was told that football is a religion, but it is a lie. It is more than that. In Nigeria, Football is life.”

The Champions League 2019/2020 season which kick-started with the group stage matches on September 17, 2019, promises to be another season of breathtaking goals, unbelievable comebacks, spectacular dribbles, and all-around excitement.

Thanks to Heineken, UCL fans in the country will have the chance to enjoy some of the most dramatic football moments in a relaxed fun-filled atmosphere with friends while socializing and grabbing a few cold glasses of Heineken.

Heineken prides itself on providing unique match viewing experiences to its loyal consumers across the country. The brand has consistently been a huge part of the UCL and it’s set to give fans a truly memorable 2019/2020 Champions League experience.