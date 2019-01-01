Heartland’s Julius Ubido predicts tough time for Kano Pillars

Julius Ubido has asserted that Kano Pillars won’t find it easy to dislodge Heartland on Sunday when they clash in the first game of the 2018-19 NPFL season in Kano.

Sai Masu Gida thrashed the Naze Millionaires 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium last season but Ubido who was among the players that suffered the defeat has hinted that Pillars will see a different Heartland side in Kano.

Ubido acknowledged that Heartland had been far from their best in the last three or four seasons but that the team had been worked on ahead of the coming season and that with the calibre of players in their present squad, it will be difficult for any team to just beat them anyhow.

He said they had a very good preseason and that the new additions have made their work easier as they go into another season where they are hoping they will be among the frontrunners unlike their struggling in the last three seasons or thereabouts.

Article continues below

“The unveiling was very nice and I believe that the players they have brought on board now will help us to achieve a lot,” Ubido told Goal.

“We will live up to expectations this season. I believe that by the grace of God we are not going to struggle in the coming season. It is a big match and both clubs are big brands ahead of the game. I believe that the pitch will tell what will happen that day.

“We are going to put everything into it and by Sunday we are going to get something. We are going to Kano to prove that this is a new Heartland and that the results we recorded last season or the previous ones do not count ahead of this encounter.”