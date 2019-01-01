Heartland must regain lost glory, says Chinonso Okonkwo

The forward was at the double as the Naze Millionaires handed Plateau United a humiliating defeat and he hopes his team continue in that form

Chinonso Okonkwo has revealed that Heartland will keep working hard in their quest to regain their lost glory

Okonkwo marked his Naze Millionaires’ debut with two goals as his side dismantled the Peace Boys 3-0 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite the win, the former Enyimba man disclosed that the victory will not get into their heads as they have to focus on their next NPFL outing.

“I thank God for the game and I thank God for the two goals scored and I feel good about it,” Okonkwo told NPFL website..

“It has been long the league went on break and in our first game (against Kano Pillars) we made some mistakes in Kano but I thank God that we were able to convert those chances and we scored three goals. We are going to play away against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

“We have to keep our heads down because the league just started. I believe that if we are able to play the same way we did against Plateau United against our subsequent opponents especially in Lafia we

are going to get a result.

“Heartland must regain it lost glory and we must contribute our quota to make it happen. We must play as a team and try to make lots of sacrifices for us to be among the best. I am in Heartland because I believe in the project here and I felt I needed a change having spent such number of years with Enyimba.”

Okonkwo would be hoping to add to his goals tally when his side face Nasarawa United on Sunday.