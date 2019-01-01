Heartland defeat won’t weigh us down, says Go Round’s Willy Udube insists

The coach has assured that their away loss to the Naze Millionaires will spring them to come all out against their next foes

Go Round head coach, Willy Udube has played down the negative effect of their away loss to Heartland on Wednesday at the Okigwe Township Stadium in a league tie but noted that the defeat would be tonic for them to beat El Kanemi Warriors on Monday at home.

The Dare Lions side were almost coasting home to a deserved away draw before their former player, Okon Otop who came in the second half became a super sub when he netted an injury-time goal to ensure that they will be returning to Omoku without any point despite the hard work they put into it.

Speaking shortly after the game Udube was unruffled by the away defeat but assured that they would be going back home to work on what they must do to ensure that they pick the maximum points against El Kanemi Warriors who visit them this weekend in an NPFL Matchday Five tie.

“The loss to Heartland won’t weigh down my boys in any way,” Udube told Goal.

“We have only played three matches and we have one outstanding game at home and are now on our way back to Omoku to prepare for our next game with El Kanemi Warriors. We are going back home to correct our lapses and we believe strongly that we are going to back home to pick the three available points against our next opponents.

“All the teams in the NPFL are striving to be at the top. It is the same with Go Round and we pray that by the end of the season we are going to meet ourselves there. We will keep on working hard but it is not what we say that will determine where we are going to end the season.”

Go Round are fifth in the Group B league table with four points from three games and with two successive home games against El Kanemi and Kada City on Monday and Thursday respectively next week they will fancy their chances of staying close to the top of the table if they are able to secure the maximum six points out the games.