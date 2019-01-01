Heartland coach Ilechukwu blames poor fitness for loss to Enugu Rangers

The Naze Millionaires’ manager admits his team are not in good shape yet ahead of the new NPFL season

Heartland coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has highlighted fitness issues as one of the factors which accounted for his team’s loss in Thursday's friendly against fellow Professional Football League ( ) side Enugu .

The Naze Millionaires were thrashed 4-2 at their home ground, Okigwe Township Stadium by one of their ‘oriental rivals’.

Ilechukwu admits it was a wake-up call ahead of the new NPFL campaign set to begin on September 22.

“Today’s (Thursday) game was very poor maybe because of fitness levels and the understanding is not there yet but I believe we shall soon get to the desired level and get the job done effectively,” Ilechukwu told the media in a post-match interview.

“This is a good test for us, we will be playing more games before the season commences and I am confident we would be at the right level by then to compete favourably with the other teams.”

In Wednesday’s friendly, Ifeanyi George, Ibrahim Olawoyin who scored twice and Dauda Madaki were all on target for the Flying Antelopes while Promise Orji netted twice for Ilechukwu’s side.

Heartland finished five points short of the play-off spots last season and they are hoping for at least a continental ticket this season.