'He will always score goals' - Yakubu hails 'special' Mane on 100th Premier League goal

Yakubu Ayegbeni claims Sadio Mane "will always score goals" after seeing him score his 100th Premier League goal against Watford on Saturday.

The Senegal international became the third African player to reach the century goal mark as the Reds overpowered Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets 5-0 at the Vicarage Road.

Just nine minutes into the fixture, the former Southampton player put the Anfield giants ahead, firing past goalkeeper Ben Foster after collecting an assist from Mohamed Salah.

Also, the 29-year-old is only the third player to reach that mark without any of them being penalties, after Les Ferdinand (149) and Emile Heskey (110).

His latest landmark has not gone unnoticed by the Fifa legend, who hailed his 'special' feat.

“To score 100 goals in the English Premier League is not easy – not just one goal but a hundred – that is something really special,” Ayegbeni told Goal.

“I have always said it is not easy because I have been there before – playing for over nine years in England and scoring goals week in week out.

“Mane is playing so well at the moment, give him the credit. He is at his peak and he is doing so well which is really good for his club, Senegal and Africa as well.”

For their massive win, Jurgen Klopp’s men temporarily occupy the summit of the Prem having garnered 18 points from eight matches played so far.

And ‘the Yak’, who scored 96 English top-flight goals during his active years, claimed Mane’s goals could be crucial in Liverpool’s quest to emerge as English champions again.

“He is a very important player at Liverpool at the moment and when you look at the club’s frontline, he is there,” he continued.

“Liverpool have him [Mane], [Mohamed] Salah and [Roberto] Firmino – the three are world-class players.

“They are really good, and Mane is really scoring goals, he is so quick and he will always score goals.”

Unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions, the Reds are guests of Manchester United in the next league showdown on October 24.

Before then, they visit Wanda Metropolitano for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.