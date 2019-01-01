'He wants everyone to do well' - Hudson-Odoi reveals guidance from Sterling

The Blues prodigy says he has been getting help for his career growth from his Premier League rival and Three Lions peer

talent Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed he is being mentored by star and team-mate Raheem Sterling in a bid to help his development.

The 18-year-old was out for five months with an Achilles injury but has starred for the Blues since making a scoring return in the 7-1 drubbing of Grimsby, getting three assists also.

Hudson-Odoi said Blues boss Frank Lampard had advised him to seek out Sterling for advice and despite playing for a rival club, the Man City attacker has kept in regular contact with the Blues youngster via phone call and WhatsApp.

Sterling has become of the one best wingers in the world under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, scoring 18 and 17 league goals the last two seasons and already has six this campaign.

"[Sterling] obviously plays for a different team, so he doesn’t have to do that, but he does because he wants everyone to do well," Hudson-Odoi said.

"For a person like that to help you, it’s an amazing feeling. He gives you the best advice possible.

"I ask him, 'How do you get all the goals you are getting, how do you work for the team, how do you make an impact in big games?'

"[He] tells me to keep working hard, tells me how to get the goals, how to get the assists.

"He’ll tell me what are the best movements to get in the box when the balls are coming in, what is the best position to pick up possession.

"It’s everything you need to know in the modern game and how you should be playing.

"I’d say he is one of the best wingers in the world right now. When I watch him play it’s an amazing feeling because he likes to help and contribute to the team as much as possible."

Hudson-Odoi made his England senior debut in the qualifier against in March, but has only been selected for the under 21 team as he continues to be eased back into the action after injury.

He will next be in action for Chelsea against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on October 19.