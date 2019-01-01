'He should continue to coach Super Falcons' - Sunday Dare intervenes in Dennerby saga

Having received notice of the Swedish coach resignation threat, the country's sports minister has intervened in the matter

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has asked the Football Federation (NFF) to allow Thomas Dennerby to continue his job unhindered as the country's senior women head coach.

On Sunday, Goal exclusively reported that the Swedish tactician was considering leaving his post after complaints of interference and lack of cooperation from some at the NFF secretariat.

In a push for improved NFF support, the 60-year-old coach resolved not to return from , where he stayed since he led Nigeria past in the Olympic qualifier on September 3.

In his absence, the nation's football body drafted U20 women coach Christopher Danjuma to lead the Super Falcons in the interim against Cote d'Ivoire in the third round later this month.

Having being informed about the development, the Sports Minister took to social media revealed his quick intervention on the matter.

"I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the Coach of Super Falcons," Dare posted on his Twitter account.

"I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to Coach Nigeria’s women team."

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons commenced their preparation for the showdown with Clementine Toure's side on Monday morning under the watch of acting coach Danjuma.

It remains to be seen in coming days if Dennerby will gain full support from the federation through the minister's intervention.