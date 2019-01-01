'He reminds me of Griezmann' - Tiago says Joao Felix can play anywhere in the world
Benfica attacker Joao Felix is similar to Antoine Griezmann and can play for any team in the world, according to former Portugal and Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago.
Joao Felix, 19, is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United after an impressive season with Benfica, one which made him one of the most coveted teenagers in world football.
Tiago, now an assistant coach at Atletico, compared the attacker to the club's star striker Griezmann and feels it will take an offer of more than €80million to land Joao Felix from his current club.
"He could play in any team in the world," the former Benfica and Chelsea midfielder told El Partidazo de COPE.
"I don't think Benfica will accept selling him for €80m. He's a player who reminds me a bit of Griezmann."
Rúben Dias, Pizzi, Rafa and João Félix have been named in the @selecaoportugal squad! #WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/RWqT2Yrdpb— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) May 23, 2019
Griezmann has starred at Atletico for five seasons, but announced last month he would be leaving the La Liga club.
The France forward is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, although Griezmann refused to reveal any aspect of his future when asked where he may land following Les Bleus' friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.
Tiago said he expected the 28-year-old to end up at Camp Nou when all is said and done, even after Griezmann turned down a move to the club to remain with Atletico Madrid last summer.
"He is a great player and a great team-mate," he said. "He has always given everything for the club.
"We all believe he will play at Barca next season."
Atletico Madrid finished second in La Liga while Barcelona won the title once again.
However, the season ended on a sour note for Lionel Messi and co., with the club suffering a shock elimination to Liverpool in the Champions League before falling to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finale.