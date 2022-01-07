"He needs to be in that squad" - Fans react as Al-Shabab deny Ighalo Afcon appearance
Odion Ighalo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after his employers, Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia, refused to release him for the tournament.
GOAL understands that a clause in Ighalo's contract with the club is putting his participation in doubt and that the NFF have been in talks with his employers since then.
More reports also claim that a replacement has been found for the Afcon 2019 top scorer but the Confederation of African Football is refusing to allow any more alterations to the list.
First, it was Watford with the Emmanuel Dennis debacle and now it is Al Shabab with Ighalo. The NFF have failed to convince fans of their preparedness for the tournament and supporters are voicing out their displeasure at the issue.
The former Manchester United man was expected to lead the line for the Super Eagles in the absence of Dennis and Victor Osimhen as Nigeria take on Egypt on January 11 in their Group D opener. Without him, Nigeria are in danger of looking under-cooked in attack.
NIgeria will face other Group D opponents Sudan and Guinea-Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively on their way to a fourth Afcon title starting on January 11.
Despite the deficiencies Nigeria may now encounter in attack, some supporters aren't too disappointed with Ighalo's no show, reflecting the dissatisfaction that accompanied his return to the squad last year under Gernot Rohr.
This set of fans are showing more enthusiasm about the possibility of a new look Super Eagles as the team moves into a new dispensation.
As ever, GOAL brings you some of the mixed reactions from social media on the Ighalo situation.