"He needs to be in that squad" - Fans react as Al-Shabab deny Ighalo Afcon appearance

Odion Ighalo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after his employers, Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia, refused to release him for the tournament.

GOAL understands that a clause in Ighalo's contract with the club is putting his participation in doubt and that the NFF have been in talks with his employers since then.

More reports also claim that a replacement has been found for the Afcon 2019 top scorer but the Confederation of African Football is refusing to allow any more alterations to the list.

First, it was Watford with the Emmanuel Dennis debacle and now it is Al Shabab with Ighalo. The NFF have failed to convince fans of their preparedness for the tournament and supporters are voicing out their displeasure at the issue.

The former Manchester United man was expected to lead the line for the Super Eagles in the absence of Dennis and Victor Osimhen as Nigeria take on Egypt on January 11 in their Group D opener. Without him, Nigeria are in danger of looking under-cooked in attack.

NIgeria will face other Group D opponents Sudan and Guinea-Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively on their way to a fourth Afcon title starting on January 11.

Despite the deficiencies Nigeria may now encounter in attack, some supporters aren't too disappointed with Ighalo's no show, reflecting the dissatisfaction that accompanied his return to the squad last year under Gernot Rohr.

This set of fans are showing more enthusiasm about the possibility of a new look Super Eagles as the team moves into a new dispensation.

As ever, GOAL brings you some of the mixed reactions from social media on the Ighalo situation.

Nigerians said they don't rate Ighalo and would not want to see him in the Super Eagles.



Al Shabab are holding their player and we are crying. Lolz!#AFCON — Godwin Nathaniel (ANIPR) (@Naplaymaker) January 5, 2022

Not a fan of Ighalo returning to the Super Eagles, but with Osimhen and Onuachu out, he will be a BIG miss.



The mountain to win the 4th AFCON get higher!#AFCON2022 — Demola (@Ademola_Host) January 5, 2022

I’m glad Ighalo is out of Afcon sha — Nse 🤍 (@_nseobong) January 5, 2022

So you people actually think we don’t need Ighalo at AFCON.



You guys just disregard experience from highest goalscorer in Saudi Arabia despite Osimhen’s absence?



Okay o — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) January 5, 2022

I can never understand why anyone will blame Ighalo for having that national team exclusion clause in his contract.



Y'all forget that he signed that contract as a retired international player. — Soliu ADEYEMO (@SolihuF1) January 5, 2022

Ighalo actually had the perfect exit from the NT, top scorer at AFCON after a disappointing World Cup. Left Osimhen to fill his boots.



Should’ve stayed retired, soured it for nothing now — Kome (@KahunaKome) January 5, 2022

Odion Ighalo needs to be in that squad.



😧 — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐎𝐓𝐎 📸 (@FotoNugget) January 5, 2022

Still will not understand why we invited Odion Ighalo in the first place. Now, One farmers club also play a fast one on us.



Nawa o — A.F Adewale (@Akewusolaf) January 5, 2022













