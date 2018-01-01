‘He needs good service!’ – Leicester City’s Claude Puel defends misfiring Iheanacho

The Super Eagles star has struggled in front of goal in the English Premer League this campaign

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has not been receiving good service from the midfield despite his good attacking movements, manager Claude Puel claimed.

The Nigeria international has managed just a goal in 16 league games for the Foxes who are 11th in the English top-flight table.

His only goal so far this season came in Leicester's 3-1 defeat of Huddersfield Town back in September.

On Saturday, he was introduced as a second-half substitute for Demarai Gray as his team slipped to a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Despite the dip in his goalscoring form, Puel has defended the former Manchester City attacker by calling for improvement from his midfield distributors.

"I think in his last game he was available between defenders a lot and he made many good runs behind the opponents' line without receiving good service," Puel was quoted by SkySports.

"We need to improve our play between the attacking players and the midfield, to give a good pass in the right moment.

Article continues below

"For an attacking player or striker, they need good service. We can improve in this and we have progress to make."

He has also struggled for form on the international scene with Nigeria fans slating him for his displays.

Since his arrival from the Etihad in 2017, Iheanacho has scored 11 goals across all competitions for Leicester City.