'He heats his boots up in a microwave and burns you with the studs!' - Mount reveals Chelsea's biggest pranksters

The England international has offered an insight into his team-mates' antics in the Stamford Bridge dressing room

Mason Mount has revealed the identities of 's biggest pranksters, while also naming the main colleague that he looks up to as a role model.

Mount has enjoyed a rapid ascent to stardom since returning to Chelsea from a successful loan spell at in the summer of 2019.

Frank Lampard made his way back to Stamford Bridge from Pride Park alongside the midfielder, having been appointed as Maurizio Sarri's replacement in the Blues' dugout.

The 42-year-old head coach put his faith in Mount and a number of other academy stars amid a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, and ended up guiding them to a fourth-place Premier League finish in 2019-20.

Mount has kicked on from there in the first half of Chelsea's latest campaign, contributing three goals and six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions, with his latest strike sealing a 1-0 victory over on Saturday.

The international has held on to his place in Lampard's starting XI despite an influx of summer signings, and is now a key member of the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

Mount says fellow countryman Ben Chilwell, who joined him in west London from in August, has also quickly integrated himself at Chelsea due to his mischievous nature.

The 22-year-old also says Jorginho has a penchant for winding his team-mates up behind the scenes, with the Italian's painful go-to practical joke centring around heated studs.

Asked if Chilwell is the biggest joker in the Blues squad, Mount told the UMM Youtube channel : "Yes, he is up there. He recently joined. Jorginho definitely, he is always playing pranks.

"We warm our boots up in like a microwave, like a boot microwave. And because he wears studs, obviously they are metal, so they get so hot.

"So he will always just walk around with them in his hand and just tap it on your skin. He will get you in the back of the leg or something."

Mount also praised 34-year-old striker Olivier Giroud for his influence at Chelsea, admitting the Frenchman has been a source of inspiration at the beginning of his own career.

"Obviously he has played at the top of the game for a long time and all of us younger boys have learnt a lot off him - speaking to a World Cup winner," he said.

Asked if Giroud has ever brought his World Cup winners' medal to the training ground, Mount responded: "I think when he won it.

"I wasn't there at the time but I think he brought it into training when he got back.

"But his phone case has like world champions, and a little flag and everything. He has a phone case like that, so I see it all the time."

Mount and Co will all be back in action when Chelsea take in a trip to high-flying Leicester City on Tuesday night.