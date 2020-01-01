'He hasn't done more than Nigerian coaches' - Dosu Joseph rates Rohr's Super Eagles performance

The 46-year-old has taken time to evaluate the impact of the German tactician since taking charge of the West Africans

Former international Dosu Joseph believes Gernot Rohr has not done enough for the Super Eagles and has set a benchmark for him.

The German tactician has been in charge of the West Africans since 2016 and led the side to the 2018 World Cup in , where they were eliminated at the group stage.

Rohr, who paraded one of the youngest teams at the 2019 in , guided the side to finish third at the biennial tournament.

More teams

There have been a clamour from a section of the fans for a Nigerian coach to be in charge of the Super Eagles, following the feats achieved by previous managers.

In 2013, Stephen Keshi helped Nigeria clinch their third Africa Cup of Nations title in and led the side to the Round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup in .

Assessing the Super Eagles under Rohr, Joseph feels Rohr has not proved to be better than previous Nigerian coaches.

"If we pick our pen and start writing he has not done more than what other Nigerian coaches have done," Joseph told Goal.

"We have played in the Africa Cup of Nations and won it under a Nigerian coach. We also played at the World Cup and got to the second round of the tournament.

"He hasn't done what other Nigerian coaches have not done. If he is given another opportunity and win the Nations Cup and get to the semi-final of the World Cup then I can say he has performed well.

"For me, I think we are still in the place where Festus Onigbinde, Keshi, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, Christian Chukwu and others have taken us."

Article continues below

The Nigeria Football Federation is yet to reach an agreement with Rohr on a new contract and Olympic gold medallist Joseph feels fans should not be worried about the situation.

"Before they contacted him for Super Eagles job, none of us Nigerians were aware," the former Nigeria goalkeeper continued.

"The most important thing is for us to do well in every competition we play. Whoever is in charge of the Super Eagles should ensure our flag is not missing in international tournaments."