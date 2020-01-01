'He has to have fun again' - Liverpool winger Shaqiri urged to return to Bundesliga

The Switzerland international appears set for a move away after being left out of the Reds' squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup match against Arsenal

winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been urged to make a return to the by his former national team manager Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Shaqiri was left out of Liverpool's squad for their Carabao Cup exit to Arsenal on Thursday, with head coach Jurgen Klopp hinting after the match that a move away was imminent.

When asked about Shaqiri's future, Klopp said: “I can't and I don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons.

“It is a time of the year when a manager gets some information then I have to react on that."

It is unclear which teams may have made an approach for Shaqiri, but Goal and SPOX reported that Roma and Sevilla were interested in the Switzerland international back in April.

Hitzfeld, who managed between 2008 and 2014, has urged Shaqiri to return to , where he played with between 2012 and 2015.