'He has enormous qualities' - Flick praises 'great talent' Sancho

Linked with a move for the winger, Bayern Munich's coach spoke highly of the Borussia Dortmund star

coach Hansi Flick hailed "great talent" Jadon Sancho amid links with a move for the star.

Sancho came off the bench as Dortmund suffered a 1-0 Der Klassiker loss on Tuesday in a huge blow to their title chances.

The 20-year-old international has been linked with a move away amid reports Bayern and several Premier League giants are interested.

have been heavily linked with the Dortmund star, who joined the club in 2017 after coming through 's youth system.

Former star Steffen Freund says that Sancho is more than ready to play for a club like Manchester United or Liverpool, but he also advised Sancho to stay at Dortmund or risk falling out of favour quickly like Luka Jovic at .

Paul Lambert has also encouraged the English star to stay put , as remaining at Dortmund may just be best for both the winger and the club.

Flick, meanwhile, was asked about Sancho after Bayern's win and was full of praise for the attacker's quality.

"I don't like to talk about players who are under contract to other clubs," he told a news conference.

"I can say that Jadon Sancho has a high quality but in the end he also does Borussia Dortmund very, very well."



Flick added: "He is a great talent and has enormous qualities. That's why you simply have to acknowledge that Dortmund has a very good player there."

Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 26 games this season.

Flick also discussed the future of one of his own players, Joshua Kimmich, who scored a stunning goal to seal the with for Bayern.

Kimmich has been widely pegged as a potential captain for Bayern, and Flick says he believes that could be a possibility down the line.

“It is simply the position he currently plays as a six. He can use his qualities well," Flick said after the match.

"He can speak well on the pitch, but the way he fills it in, the effort he puts forward, he just does it great.

:You will see what the future holds. He is a player you are always satisfied with as a coach because he always gives 100 per cent. It's just nice."