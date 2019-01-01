'He had it in his head' - Valverde says Bayern-bound Coutinho wanted to leave in May

The manager was asked about the midfielder's proposed loan move to German champions Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho wanted to leave at the end of last season as he prepares to join on loan, according to Ernesto Valverde.

Barca and Bayern confirmed on Friday that an agreement is in place for Coutinho to move to the champions for the 2019-20 campaign – the deal including an option to buy the playmaker.

Coutinho had been linked to as a makeweight in a possible deal for former Barca star Neymar, however, the Brazilian is now set for Munich after watching Friday's shock 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao from the stands.

Barcelona were toppled by a late goal from Artiz Aduriz, who fired a spectacular scissor-kick finish in the game's waning moments to spoil the debut of summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

The champions also suffered another setback in the form of Luis Suarez, who left the match early with an injury.

Asked about Coutinho following Barca's disappointing La Liga opener, head coach Valverde told Movistar: "It is a situation that last season when the league ended the player had it in his head.

"This has come up, he has accepted and hopefully he is lucky."

Der #FCBayern und der @FCBarcelona haben grundsätzlich Einigung über einen Transfer von @Phil_Coutinho nach München erzielt. https://t.co/tXdyp5JS1d — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 16, 2019

Coutinho, who will help to replace James Rodriguez after his two-year loan from ended, has struggled to cement his place at Camp Nou since joining Barca in a reported £142 million ($201m) transfer from in January 2018 – a move that saw him become the world's second-most expensive player.

The 27-year-old international scored five league goals as Barca retained their La Liga crown in 2018-19, while he managed 11 in all competitions as the club fell short of glory with a stunning semi-final defeat to Coutinho's former club Liverpool

Article continues below

Coutinho is set to follow another loan signing – Ivan Perisic – through the door, though sections of Bayern's fanbase were not impressed by the deal to sign the forward, who came in as an alternative to Leroy Sane after the winger suffered a serious knee injury.

Bayern were also heavily linked with Callum Hudson-Odoi during the winter window, although the currently-injured winger is set to remain with for the foreseeable future.