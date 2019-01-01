Hazwan insists he can still play important role

Despite having made a total of only three league and FA Cup appearances for JDT, Hazwan Bakri was still deemed good enough for a Malaysia call-up.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) forward Hazwan Bakri is confident that he will be able to play an important role in Malaysia's three coming matches.

Despite having made only three and appearances in total this season for the Southern Tigers, Hazwan was deemed good enough to receive another Malaysia call-up from head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, for their friendly match against Jordan (Aug 30), and World Cup/ qualifier clashes against Indonesia (September 5) and United Arab Emirates (September 10). Cheng Hoe's decision has understandably been criticised by many.

When met by the press on the second day of Malaysia's centralised training on Monday, the 28-year old player conceded that he is not the first pick at the Southern Tigers.

"First of all I'm very grateful for receiving another call-up. Now I can't deny that I haven't been playing often for JDT, because there are so many quality players on their roster. But I believe that I have the advantage of experience.

"Sure, I'm lacking playing minutes, but the national team training is high-intensity. If I commit to it I can make the first eleven," he remarked.

Commenting on Jordan, Hazwan remarked that the Harimau Malaya have what it takes to face off against the favourites.

"We can't deny that Jordan are a formidable side, but I have confidence in the players that the coach (Cheng Hoe) has called up."

