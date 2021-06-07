'Hazard has had no luck at Real Madrid' - Martinez insists out-of-form winger is still 'essential' for Belgium

The man who coaches the Blancos star at international level is hoping he will rediscover his best form at Euro 2020

Eden Hazard has had no luck at Real Madrid, according to Roberto Martinez, who has insisted that the out-of-form winger is still "essential" for Belgium.

Hazard has struggled to live up to expectations at Real since moving to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for €100 million (£86m/$121m) in the summer of 2019.

The 2020-21 season was another disappointing one for the 30-year-old as injuries continued to limit his overall contribution, but Martinez is optimistic he can get back to his best at the European Championships.

What's been said?

The Belgium boss thinks Hazard has been plagued by misfortune in the Spanish capital and wants to see him start enjoying his football again when the summer tournament kicks off.

"There is little talk of the luck factor in football, and so far he has not had it in Madrid, " Martinez told La Vanguardia.

"There he cannot be valued because he has not been on the field. Before, at Chelsea, he had never been injured.

"For us, he is an essential player, he is the captain, a symbol, and I hope that mixed with the environment we have he will be able to change his luck and smile again on the field.

"Because when Eden has fun, his football makes a difference and it is what we are all waiting for."

Hazard's challenging start at Real

Hazard has missed a grand total of 60 games across all competitions through injury during his first two seasons at Real, including 32 in their latest campaign.

The former Chelsea star has, therefore, only been able to rack up 43 appearances for the club to date, and has just five goals and eight assists to his name.

Hazard's international record

Hazard has always been the model of consistency at international level, having made his debut for Belgium at the age of just 17 back in 2008.

The mercurial attacker has since earned 107 caps for his country, scoring 32 goals, and captained the Red Devils to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

