'Havertz stepped up' - Tuchel predicts key role for Chelsea star after Everton masterclass

The German midfielder shined as the Blues continued their push to finish in the Premier League's top four

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Kai Havertz after the German midfielder shined as a false nine in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton.

Havertz helped create the opening goal of the game, with his shot deflecting off Ben Godfrey and into the back of the net to give the Blues the lead.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man also saw another goal waved off due to a handball call, but Tuchel was thrilled with Havertz's performance as Chelsea moved one step closer to solidifying a top four place.

Tuchel on Havertz

"We deserved to win. It was a very difficult first half but we controlled it completely. Second half we increased our level and had a lot of dangerous attacks," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"Very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and he used that trust. He is a player who has all the ability to be a dominant figure in the offence and he stepped up.

"You see the quality of the players and the club. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline and work with the team. Everybody in the club is doing everything to compete at this level."

Havertz at Chelsea

Havertz moved the Chelsea during the summer transfer window, signing from Bayer Leverkusen in a £70 million ($91m) deal that includes add-ons.

The 21-year-old German international emerged as a star during his time in the Bundesliga, but has struggled to truly replicate that form since making the move to London.

Havertz has played 28 times for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring five goals.

However, just one of those goals has come in the Premier League this season as Havertz has been unable to truly shine in league play.

Up next for Chelsea

With Monday's win, Chelsea remain in fourth place, three points behind third-place Leicester City.

The Blues are set to travel to Elland Road to face Leeds this weekend in their next league match, but will then turn focus towards the Champions League.

As things stand, Chelsea maintain a 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid as La Liga's leaders prepare to visit Stamford Bridge on March 17.

