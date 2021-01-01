Havertz in, Werner out? Tuchel faces just one dilemma after Chelsea's perfect preparation before Real Madrid tie

Victory over Fulham boosted their efforts to finish in the top four but the match was also navigated in such a way to ensure they can win in midweek

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel couldn't look at Fulham at home without thinking heavily about the upcoming Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Tuchel made several decisions with Wednesday night's second leg in mind and each one will have aided Chelsea's efforts to overcome Zinedine Zidane's side at Stamford Bridge.

The club's three summer attacking signings Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner all played in a front three and were aiming to build confidence against Fulham, having had inconsistent seasons.

Werner had started the 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid, with an in-form Christian Pulisic, but it was Kai Havertz who took his chance against Fulham, scoring both goals in the 2-0 win which will likely consign Scott Parker's side to relegation from the Premier League.

With Werner having missed several chances in Spain, that may give Tuchel some food for thought in his forward positions for the return fixture, but he has likely already got his starting line-up in mind.

"It is the individual example to have players on the pitch who had a tough decision last Tuesday," Tuchel said after the match about Havertz. "They didn’t show the attitude, ‘oh now they need me’, I wanted to have time against Madrid, not only against Fulham.

"This is absolutely not the case. He took his chance. He showed up and this is what we need all the time and especially in times like this. You need guys who are fully committed.

"If you have a chance to show, then show up, whether 50 or five minutes, show up and give the manager a headache for the next game and this is what he did. It is an example for the whole team and they get full credit from me."

Indeed, Tuchel's calculation to rest N'Golo Kante and Jorginho against Fulham proved correct, with the pair having grown tired recently following the injury to Mateo Kovacic.

The trio have been used in rotation in Chelsea's double-six positions, but with Kovacic suffering a hamstring issue, it has led to Kante and Jorginho being overloaded in recent weeks.

Chelsea will hope Kovacic can return to face his former club on Wednesday but he suffered a setback in training ahead of the match with the Cottagers.

The decision to rest the experienced Kante and Jorginho could have been catastrophic had Chelsea dropped points against Fulham, but 19-year-old Billy Gilmour made a statement that he is ready when called upon.

"We gave Jorginho and N'Golo a well-deserved rest," Tuchel added. "But this is how it is as a young player [for Gilmour], you wait for your opportunity and we put him in a position where he feels really comfortable."

Mason Mount was the insurance policy on the pitch, with Tuchel including him due to his relentless energy, despite his output in a masterclass in Spain.

A brief spell with the physios had Tuchel sweating over Mount's condition but he should be fine.

"I hope not, it was my decision and not a doctor or physio who told me to take him off. I saw him landing hard and decided to take him off. I have no other information so he should be absolutely fine," Tuchel added.

Chelsea emerged pretty much unscathed from a match that they barely broke a sweat in.

They will hope that Antonio Rudiger can go from the treatment room to the training pitch after injuring his face in a late collision at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Chelsea look solid whoever they play but Rudiger has been the pick of the bunch in recent weeks and could wear a mask against Madrid.

In what he described as a 'brutal' fixture list for Chelsea, Tuchel found respite against Fulham.

"The team gets full credit, it was a big win and we arrive with a clear mind with nothing to regret or think about ahead of Wednesday’s game," he concluded.

It could prove to be especially important, with Madrid still competing for the title in La Liga and having kicked off two-and-a-half hours later.

Chelsea have done all they can to go into their next match in perfect shape and rightly so, given chances to win the Champions League don't come around so often.