Hassania Agadir fire Enyimba warning with Difaa El Jadida victory

Ghazelle de Sousse are in good shape before heading to Aba for Sunday’s continental clash with the two-time African champions

Hassania Agadir have handed a stern warning ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup game with a 2-1 victory over Difaa El Jadida.

Second-half goals from Saad Morsli and Redah Atassi were all Ghazelle de Sousse needed to seal maximum points in Botola Pro game on Tuesday.

Before the clash at Agadir’s Stade Adrar, the team had gone four games without a win – which placed them in relegation waters, but they returned to winning ways against the irrepressible opponents.

This result is a morale booster for them heading into Sunday’s continental showdown against Fatai Osho’s men.

Enyimba are gunning for revenge having bowed 2-0 in the first leg thanks to Karim El Berkaoui and Malick Cisse’s first half efforts.

The People’s Elephants are buoyed their 4-1 defeat of Paradou AC, and they know that victory over the Moroccans would place them in a fine position to qualify for the knockout phase.

For Hassania Agadir, they lead Group D with 10 points after going unbeaten after four outings. A draw in Aba will confirm their place into the next round.