Hassan Oktay wants Gor Mahia players to prove class against Lobi Stars

K'Ogalo defeated Nigerian side Lobi Stars 3-1 at the Kasarani in first leg of the final round and will need any draw to advance

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay believes the attitude shown by the players in training is excellent ahead of the return leg of Caf Champions League match against Lobi Stars.

K’Ogalo downed the Nigerian side 3-1 and a draw of any kind will be enough to see the team qualify for the group stages of the same competition. Oktay has also challenged his players to take full advantage of the match to show the continent and the world at large of what they are capable of.

“I have loved the attitude shown by the players in training, I love the spirit and competitiveness and the passion as well. They definitely are ready to play for the team and market themselves in and out of the country. The match against Lobi is definitely going to be a better platform for them.

“As I had said earlier, we are 90% through, but the job will be fully done after we get a result that we need to progress,” the Turkish coach told Goal.com.

The decisive match will be played on Saturday.