The supporters saw the funny side to the former Ivory Coast midfielder’s sentiments regarding Pep Guardiola’s side’s chances in Europe

Fans online believe former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has finally lifted the Uefa Champions League ‘curse’ after he named Pep Guardiola’s team among the favourites to win this season’s crown.

Toure was conducting Thursday’s Champions League draw that saw his former club paired with Spanish side Sevilla, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Danish club FC Copenhagen in Group G, and when asked what he thought of the team’s chances, Toure said:

"Every year they have a chance, and this year they're going to have a chance,” Toure told BT Sport. “They can get what they need. It's not going to be easy for them, but I wish them good luck."

However, fans read differently into the comments, some thinking Toure has finally lifted the ‘curse’ to allow City to win Europe’s premier club competition.

This follows past comments made by the former midfielder’s agent that ‘African shamans’ will never allow manager Guardiola to win the Champions League because he treated the star ‘unfairly’ in his final season at the club.

However, some fans think Toure was not the right person to ask regarding City's chances.

Toure joined City from Barcelona in July 2010 and went on to make 316 appearances while scoring 79 goals, many of them in decisive games, as he won eight trophies, including three Premier League titles.

A powerful midfielder with an eye for goal, Toure was among City’s golden generation that established the club as a powerhouse in world football, alongside Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

He has since delved into coaching and was recently appointed academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur to handle the club’s U16 team.