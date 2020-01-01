'Hart believes he is better than Lloris' - New Tottenham keeper will be eyeing No.1 jersey, says Robinson

The experienced shot-stopper "will fancy his chances of playing" regularly under Jose Mourinho, according to a former Spurs number one

Joe Hart "believes he is better" than Hugo Lloris, according to Paul Robinson, who thinks the goalkeeper will be eyeing the No.1 jersey at his new club.

Hart dropped into the free agency pool at the end of June after decided against his extending his contract at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old was subsequently linked with the likes of , and , while a potential move abroad was also mooted.

However, Spurs ultimately won the race for Hart's signature, as he signed a two-year contract with the north Londoners on August 18.

It has been suggested that a man who won two Premier League titles at the height of his career with has only been brought in to help Tottenham meet their homegrown player quota, but Robinson expects him to push Lloris for a starting spot.

He does not believe that Hart will be content to sit on the bench week in, week out, and can see back-up keeper Paulo Gazzaniga being moved on now that competition for a place between the sticks has increased.

“It is a very sensible signing for all parties,” former Spurs number one Robinson told Football Insider.

“It is a huge box ticked – another home-grown player. You have seen the likes of Scott Carson and Richard Wright (at Manchester City), Lee Grant at and Rob Green at .

"But saying that I think the Joe Hart situation is different at Spurs.

“He will not be going there to rest on his laurels. He will be thinking, and certainly, I would be thinking, that Lloris has been injury prone and inconsistent over the past couple of seasons, Gazzaniga has done OK’ but Joe Hart definitely believes he is better than him.

"He will fancy his chances of playing.

“With the number of games that Spurs have got, given that they have to go into the early, there will be game time. It is a real opportunity for him to play some games.

“Whether the signing of Joe Hart means that Gazzaniga is moving on we will have to wait and see.”