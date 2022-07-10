‘It’s hard to show you are worth €105m’ - Pogba’s Man Utd struggles explained by former Juventus team-mate Barzagli

A man that played alongside the mercurial Frenchman during his first stint in Turin is delighted to see a familiar face heading back to Serie A

Paul Pogba can be forgiven for finding the going tough at Manchester United because it is “hard to show that you are worth €105 million (£89m/$107m)”, says the Frenchman’s former Juventus team-mate Andrea Barzagli.

A mercurial France international is in the process of completing a retracing of steps to Turin after six largely frustrating seasons at Old Trafford – with a 2016 transfer there making him the most expensive player on the planet at the time.

Pogba did win trophies during his first season back in England under Jose Mourinho, but struggled for form and fitness for long periods and is heading back to Italian football as a free agent with plenty still to prove at club level.

Why did Pogba struggle at Man Utd?

Barzagli worked alongside Pogba after he first swapped life in the Premier League for that in Serie A back in 2012 and is eager to defend a talented performer from his critics, telling Tuttosport: “In Manchester he suffered the burden of having to prove that he was worth the 105 million invested by United.

“From the outside, you do not perceive the pressure that a boy, however young, must endure when the expectations are very high. If you are a player who scores 60 goals a year, okay, otherwise it is hard to show that you are worth 105 million.

“That weighed a lot. The player, however, is not disputed: he is still young and is one who shifts the balance. He will have a great desire to get back on track. And win. For Juventus it is a great deal.”

Barzagli added: “Pogba is a player of international standing and has already played for Juventus.

“Paul knows what it's like to wear this shirt and he knows what it means to win. And especially he brings personality, quality, goals and assists.

“But what matters most to him is that mix of personality and quality that has come to decline a bit in recent years.”

Are Juventus doing good business in 2022?

Alongside Pogba, Juve have also tied up a deal to bring in Angel Di Maria as a free agent.

The experienced Argentine forward has spent the last seven years at Paris Saint-Germain and, as a former Real Madrid and Manchester United player, is proven at the very highest level.

Barzagli said of seeing the Bianconeri snap up a 34-year-old South American: “I faced Di Maria when he was at Real Madrid. He is a player with incredible quality.

“I'm curious to see him in the Italian league. He is a super purchase for Juventus. He can invent a decisive play at any moment. This is a gift that few have in modern football.”

The legendary ex-Juve defender added on Juve’s business compared to that of arch-rivals Inter: “[Romelu] Lukaku has shown that he can make a difference in Serie A, but the two Juventus signings bring that personality and quality that was lacking a little.

“Pogba and Di Maria will make Juventus great again.”

