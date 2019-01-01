Hard-earned away draw delights Heartland’s Ramson Madu

The Naze Millionaires tactician has expressed his happiness at the away draw they got in Asaba that has pushed them closer to NPFL safety

Heartland head coach Ramson Madu has described the Naze Millionaires elite division goalless draw against Delta Force in Asaba as priceless in their push to survive the relegation zone.

Delta Force dominated the Professional Football League Matchday 18 tie at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday night but they were unable to translate it into a goal.

Madu could not contain his joy as he hinted that the point they snatched from the jaws of Mangut Mbwas’s men should be enough to keep them in the top-flight if they continue to work hard for the rest of the season.

“I am very happy because this one point looks to me like three and I am grateful to God for it,” Madu told the media.

“It was very difficult and everybody will agree to that including you. It was a very tactical game and I have to praise my opponents because they played very well. My players also did the team proud.”

The Naze Millionaires gaffer charged his players to improve for the visit of Abia Warriors this weekend.

“Luck was on our side today because there were several chances they created that they missed,” he further stated.

Article continues below

“We are happy to get the one point and it is very valuable. It will help on the league log.

“With this result, I think it will help us to survive the relegation zone but we still have to work harder in the remaining games of the season.”

Heartland have jumped to fifth spot as a result of the away draw with 25 points from 18 games.