'Harambee Stars' Firat on holiday in Kenya' - Ex-Tusker's Shollei

Former Kenya defender Sammy Shollei has claimed Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is on holiday in the country and therefore cannot criticise the Football Kenya Federation management.

Shollei made the claims as Kenya are preparing to face Mali at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, adding that it is possible Firat worked with a squad he had no say in during the selection process.

Office interference

"Firat is on holiday and cannot dare speak against the federation because his two-month contract can be terminated at any time. He has to go with what he is told, and he has to field the players he is given," Shollei told Radio Citizen.

"We have got very good local coaches like Robert Matano, who lifted the Premier League title recently. Across Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards' ranks, there are very good coaches who would have handled the national team on a short-term basis.

"If Firat dares say the office is interfering with his job - because we all know what is happening, that it is the office that lines up the squad - he will, therefore, not say the players did not perform because he will be fired on the spot.

"Where on earth have you seen a contract of two months for a coach?"

He also spoke about the 5-0 loss on Thursday and suggested FKF president Nick Mwendwa is to blame for such results.

"Most Kenyans did not expect to see that result and did not believe we could concede all those goals," he continued.

"There is a young man at FKF who is running the federation like his own private business and has placed roadblocks everywhere, making sure that those who understand football are pushed away.

"Many things have gone wrong, and in short, you cannot keep changing coaches every now and then. Today you have [Jacob] 'Ghost' Mulee, tomorrow you have [Francis] Kimanzi, and thereafter you have another with a two-month contract.

"That means there is a big problem somewhere and it can not be the coaches. Every time we lose, you change the coaches, and the Harambee Stars are not getting any better, which means there is a problem at the managerial level."

The former Tusker defender further claimed the FKF leadership could be the reason why Victor Wanyama decided to retire from international football.

"Almost everyone outside here knows where the problem is and who the problem is. If we are not going to rectify that, I do not think we are going anywhere and I believe most of the players have been playing unwillingly," he added.

"Take the example of Michael Olunga, who has now featured under four coaches. He is probably not going to take that positively, but he is not going to talk because he needs those call-ups.

"This could be the reason why Big Vic [Wanyama] saw it prudent to retire from international football. A young player retiring just because of one person is so bad. If you put me there, I am sure Wanyama will rescind his retirement plan and come back."

Kenya are still looking for a maiden win in Group E after a loss and two draws.