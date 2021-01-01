'Happy New Year' – Kanu, Adepoju and Iwobi lead Nigerian footballers celebrating 2021

The duo leads a clutch of past and present Super Eagles players to offer their best to the world at the start of another year

A new year is here and as usual, football fans across the world are getting into the spirit of celebration.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, many of ’s top names in football are hoping for a better 2021.

While certain players are busy preparing for their teams, others are active on social media and relishing the New Year.

legend Nwankwo Kanu, ambassador Mutiu Adepoju, Godfrey Oboabona, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon are among the present and past Nigerian footballers who are having some fun and wishing families and friends a flourishing 2021.

Happy New Year 🎈 🎆 and cheers in making it to 2021 and we thank God for keeping us alive after all this tough times and we pray this year is better for all of us 🙏🙏🙏. @kanuheartf pic.twitter.com/ZSesDfcUtK — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) January 1, 2021

Wishing you a Happy New Year, bursting with fulfilling and exciting opportunities. And remember, if opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door! — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 1, 2021

Happy new year may this year be a blessings to everyone 🙏 2021🎊 pic.twitter.com/vE0j8pZG7a — MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) January 1, 2021

2020 , A Crazy Historic Year !

Hoping For A Positive 2021 , Stay Blessed People #YaaDigg 🤟🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/iDqB30O7Rd — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) December 31, 2020

Happy new year and a prosperous new year ❤️ — UZOHO FRANCIS ,M.O.N (@Uzohof) December 31, 2020

May you keep up to the resolutions you make, do away with the mistakes you commit, inculcate new values in you, build a strong foundation for success and shine like a star. Wishing you a Happy New Year. 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/LFl8u2f6FY — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 1, 2021

I welcome you all to 2021, it was a great honour to survive 2020 with you. Thanks for your amazing support.



This new year will bring you much joy, peace, love, and success.



Best wishes. Allah Bless! pic.twitter.com/8EVsZUzWfU — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) January 1, 2021

Happy New year to everyone of you guys .Thank you guys for making my 2020 special . May 2021 be our year of Gods abundant Blessings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JiAswT0WJU — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) December 31, 2020

May the New Year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2021! pic.twitter.com/OlT0RUnHWm — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) January 1, 2021

Wishing you a fresh start with renewed energy and confidence throughout the New Year. pic.twitter.com/J6piS66itG — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) January 1, 2021