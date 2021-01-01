African All Stars

'Happy New Year' – Kanu, Adepoju and Iwobi lead Nigerian footballers celebrating 2021

The duo leads a clutch of past and present Super Eagles players to offer their best to the world at the start of another year

A new year is here and as usual, football fans across the world are getting into the spirit of celebration.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, many of Nigeria’s top names in football are hoping for a better 2021.

While certain players are busy preparing for their teams, others are active on social media and relishing the New Year.

    Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu, La Liga ambassador Mutiu Adepoju, Godfrey Oboabona, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon are among the present and past Nigerian footballers who are having some fun and wishing families and friends a flourishing 2021.

