'Happy Independence Day' - Football world celebrates Nigeria at 59
Premier League clubs Everton, Arsenal and Italian Serie A side Roma joined Nigerians in celebrating their 59th Independence Day anniversary.
Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960 and has enjoyed tremendous success in the game across the globe.
Some clubs with key Nigerian players went on to send their best wishes on social media. Past and present Super Eagles stars also took to Twitter to share their messages.
Chei! Abeg comot for road!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2019
Today, Nigeria celebrates independence! 🇳🇬
Best wishes to you, Naija Gooners 🙏😉 #NigeriaAt59 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/UwvG1AUj5i
Happy Independence Day to Tacha, DJ Spinall, Roma Pidgin Admin, Sade, our partners the NFF & Super Eagles, Sadiq Umar, Chinedu from Enugu, Burna Boy, Nura Abdullahi, Super Falcons, Jide from Lagos, Davido, Ebuka, Frank Donga, Mark Otabor, Wizkid, Okocha, Kanu & Aminu from Kano pic.twitter.com/iaJmqlbWcx— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 1, 2019
🇳🇬 | Happy Independence Day, Nigeria! 💙 pic.twitter.com/4CyLDE4hEM— Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2019
The 1st of October marks Nigerian Independence Day as well as the start of #BlackHistoryMonth .— Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) October 1, 2019
It was only right that I pulled out the most iconic Nigeria shirt from the 2018 World Cup!
💪🏾⚽🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/hcHfCyH6W0
Happy Independence Day🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬May our land be fruitful and yield her increase 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ae5SdE0Smp— Vinny (MON) (@vinpee) October 1, 2019
Happy Independence Day NIGERIA 🇳🇬🦅🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oSYMerAkNV— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 1, 2019
October 1, 2019
It’s #HappyIndependenceDayNigeria today.— Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) October 1, 2019
Favourite Nigerian to grace Molineux?
🧤 @Carl_Ikeme
💪 @SeyiOlofinjana
💡 @BEnobakhare
👊 Okoronkwo
❓ #wolves #wwfc pic.twitter.com/Hp8aEvx8UX
Happy Independence Day. Najia @59 🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/W7JUS5preh— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 1, 2019
Happy Independence Day to our beloved Country 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #NigeriaAt59 #HappyIndependenceDayNigeria #NFF pic.twitter.com/VPuxN035HC— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 1, 2019
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 🇳🇬🙏🙏 #nigeria #happyindependence #independenceday #october1st #onelove #greatpeople #godblessings #godsprotection #naijaspirit #naijaalltheway 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/uvEJSzeVZl— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) October 1, 2019
Happy Independence Day #naijaat59 🇳🇬🇳🇬 https://t.co/WTXTaa9c2H— Carl Ikeme (@Carl_Ikeme) October 1, 2019
I'm glad Nigeria is 59-year-old today.— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) October 1, 2019
Football gave me opportunity to represent Nigeria in various National teams, winning medals with the U20 Team, CHAN Team, Olympic Team & @NGSuperEagles serves memories I will forever cherish.
Nigeria, Thank You! Happy Independence Day 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/0j01UvbElt
October 1, 2019