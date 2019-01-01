African All Stars

'Happy Independence Day' - Football world celebrates Nigeria at 59

Comments()
Getty
Several clubs joined the West African nation in marking the anniversary of their freedom from the British colony

Premier League clubs Everton, Arsenal and Italian Serie A side Roma joined Nigerians in celebrating their 59th Independence Day anniversary.

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960 and has enjoyed tremendous success in the game across the globe.

Article continues below

Some clubs with key Nigerian players went on to send their best wishes on social media. Past and present Super Eagles stars also took to Twitter to share their messages.

Editors' Picks

 

Close