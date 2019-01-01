'Happy Independence Day' - Football world celebrates Nigeria at 59

Several clubs joined the West African nation in marking the anniversary of their freedom from the British colony

Premier League clubs , and Italian side joined Nigerians in celebrating their 59th Independence Day anniversary.

gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960 and has enjoyed tremendous success in the game across the globe.

Some clubs with key Nigerian players went on to send their best wishes on social media. Past and present Super Eagles stars also took to Twitter to share their messages.

Chei! Abeg comot for road!



Today, Nigeria celebrates independence! 🇳🇬



Best wishes to you, Naija Gooners 🙏😉 #NigeriaAt59 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/UwvG1AUj5i — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2019

Happy Independence Day to Tacha, DJ Spinall, Roma Pidgin Admin, Sade, our partners the NFF & Super Eagles, Sadiq Umar, Chinedu from Enugu, Burna Boy, Nura Abdullahi, Super Falcons, Jide from Lagos, Davido, Ebuka, Frank Donga, Mark Otabor, Wizkid, Okocha, Kanu & Aminu from Kano pic.twitter.com/iaJmqlbWcx — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 1, 2019

The 1st of October marks Nigerian Independence Day as well as the start of #BlackHistoryMonth .



It was only right that I pulled out the most iconic Nigeria shirt from the 2018 World Cup!



💪🏾⚽🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/hcHfCyH6W0 — Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) October 1, 2019

Happy Independence Day🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬May our land be fruitful and yield her increase 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ae5SdE0Smp — Vinny (MON) (@vinpee) October 1, 2019

Happy Independence Day NIGERIA 🇳🇬🦅🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oSYMerAkNV — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 1, 2019