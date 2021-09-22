Hannibal Mejbri can become a 'future Paul Scholes at Manchester United', says former coach Bekhti

The 18-year-old is considered Paul Pogba's successor in the Red Devils first team and his former youth coach is confident he will become a star

Hannibal Mejbri has been tipped to become a "future Paul Scholes" at Manchester United by his former youth coach.

The 18-year-old has impressed with the United Under-23s side in recent years and made his senior debut for the Old Trafford club when he came off the bench in the final Premier League game of last season.

The attacking midfielder has already made three appearances for the Tunisia national team and his former coach at Paris FC, Reda Bekhti, has backed him to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in the near future.

What has been said?

Bekhti has likened the France-born midfielder to United legend Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with the club.

"The Premier League requires a lot of athleticism and a strong physical capacity. He can still grow more muscle. If he passes this milestone and does not pick up any injuries, he will win over [Solskjaer] I am sure," he told First Time Finish.

"He can become a future Paul Scholes at Manchester United. He has all the qualities in midfield to become a leader."

Who is Hannibal Mejbri?

The midfielder joined United in 2019 from Monaco after being linked to the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but United were able to land him in a deal reported to be worth €10 million (£9m/$11m) in total.

Article continues below

Mejbri has been tipped to succeed Paul Pogba in the middle of Solskjaer's team, with the France star constantly linked with a move away from the Red Devils.

Mejbri signed a new long-term contract with United in March this year.

Further reading