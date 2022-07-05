Hamza Mendyl: OH Leuven sign Morocco defender from Schalke 04

The 24-year-old Atlas Lions' left-back has sealed a move to Belgium after penning a three-year contract

Belgian outfit OH Leuven have announced the signing of defender Hamza Mendyl from German side Schalke 04.

The 24-year-old Morocco international left-back has penned a three-year contract from the German side.

“Hamza [Mendyl] is the next defensive inbound transfer for OH Leuven,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Mendyl is a left-back who comes from the German Schalke 04 and he has signed a three-year contract.”

"Hamza has so far played 20 games for the Moroccan national team and also has Ivorian roots. “He started playing football in Morocco before being picked up by France’s LOSC Lille in 2016.

“In Lille, he entered the famous academy where he worked his way up to the first team via Lille B.



"He played 31 matches in the Ligue 1 before being transferred to the German top club Schalke 04 in 2018. Hamza played 21 times for the team from the Ruhr area, including six times in the Uefa Champions League.

“He was then loaned to France’s Dijon and Gaziantepspor, where he played 22 games for the Turkish top division last season.”

Leuven coach Marc Brys praised the acquisition of the player by saying: “Hamza Mendyl is a great talent with experience in major competitions and at the international level and as an international for his country.

“He is a fast and agile left-back, who is strong in the build-up.”

Mendyl was born in Casablanca, Morocco to an Ivorian father and a Moroccan mother and he played for various Moroccan youth sides, before debuting for the senior team in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win against Sao Tome and Príncipe.