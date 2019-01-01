Hamza Abara breathes sigh of relief after narrow Niger Tornadoes win

Awwal Tanko’s goal saw off the threat of Sunshine Stars and the coach was relieved his side returned back to winning ways

Hamza Abara hailed a key Nigeria Professional Football League win for Niger Tornadoes over Sunshine Stars, conceding it was game they could not afford to lose.

The Minna based outfit have failed to win any of their games since the season started and were already tipped as a sure candidate for relegation.

But on Thursday, they silenced the Owena Whales 1-0 thanks to a first half strike from Awwal Tanko.

Abara was full of praise for his team, while expressing relief his side were able to get their first victory of the season.

“It was a hard fought win and I give kudos to my boys. It wasn’t easy at all because we have been having bad results in the last few weeks,” Abara told NPFL website.

“We want to use this result as a spring board to relaunch our season and hopefully get the results on board. The boys are determined to change their destiny.

“Hopefully we will get back to winning ways. We have been putting in a lot at training and I’m sure our hard work will pay off eventually.”