Hamsik left out of Napoli squad as CSL switch moves closer

The midfielder is reportedly close to completing his move to Dalian Yifang and has been left out of the squad to face Fiorentina

Marek Hamsik has been left out of Napoli's squad to face Fiorentina on Saturday amid reports his move to Dalian Yifang is nearing completion.

Hamsik appeared poised to complete a switch to the Chinese Super League outfit earlier this week before Napoli postponed the transfer over an issue related to the structure of the payments for a purported €20million deal.

Those issues appear to have been smoothed over, with Calcio Mercato reporting the Slovakian midfielder has travelled to Madrid to undergo a medical with an eye on a proposed move.

It will mean the end of Hamsik's 12-season association with Napoli, who are second in Serie A – nine points shy of champions Juventus – as they prepare to head to Florence.

The Slovakia international has made 520 total appearances for the Serie A club since joining from Brescia in 2007.

He's the club's all-time leadin scorer with 121 goals, all-time appearance leader, and reigns as Slovakia's all-time appearance leader as well with his 111 international appearances.

Hamsik has helped lead the club to two Coppa Italia titles, one in 2011-12 and another in 2013-14, as well as the 2014 Supercoppa Italiana.

In addition, the midfielder has led Serie A in assists twice and has been named in three Serie A Teams of the Year.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is able to call upon Vlad Chiriches for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in September, although fellow defender Raul Albiol is unavailable.

Article continues below

In addition to Serie A play, Napoli are also looking to embark on a run through the Europa League beginning with FC Zurich in the Round of 32.

That tie begins on Thursday with Napoli visiting Zurich.