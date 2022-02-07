'Hamrun Spartans will not stop fighting' for the title - Nigeria prospect Sasere

Hamrun Spartans "will not stop fighting", according to Nigeria prospect Franklin Sasere, who believes the reigning Maltese Premier League champions are not out of the race for a second successive title just yet.

Spartans’ title defence suffered a massive setback following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Gzira United.

After a goalless first-half at the Ta'Qali National Stadium, Sasere put his team ahead four minutes into the second half, albeit, the hosts – inspired by Jefferson Assis’ hat-trick clawed their way back to secure all points.

With that result, Mark Buttigieg’s men dropped to fourth in the log having garnered 27 points from 17 matches.

Hamrun Spartans may be 10 points behind league leaders Hibernians, but the Lugano loanee insists his team is not giving up hope of a second consecutive league diadem.

“Sadly, we lost to Gzira United despite taking the lead but that has not put an end to our hopes to defending our league title,” Sasere told GOAL.

“It is not fair to say that we have lost it. But in a way, we still have our destiny in our hands and we will not stop fighting.

“We started the season slowly and over the last four games before heading to Gzira, we were unbeaten.”

Sasere – who was in action from start to finish and was cautioned in the 87th minute – now boasts four league goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, he narrowly missed the league's Golden Boot prize after scoring 14 times.

“Honestly, the defenders have not taken things easy with me,” he continued.

“In our matches, you would see about three defenders mark me out and that has not helped me in getting more goals.

“Even at that, I have been working hard to do more and my manager [Buttigieg] has been helpful to me, and he has told me I am still his main man.”

Spartans will be eyeing a return to winning ways when they host Gudja United on February 13.

Three days earlier, they take on Naxxar Lions in an FA trophy showdown billed for the Victor Tedesco Stadium.