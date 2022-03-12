Hamed Traore: Cote d’Ivoire midfielder scores as Sassuolo hold Salernitana

Hamed Traore was on target as Sassuolo settled for a 2-2 draw at Salernitana in Saturday’s Serie A fixture.

Playing his 23rd league game of the 2021-22 campaign, the Cote d’Ivoire international put the Black and Greens ahead, albeit, that could not guarantee them all the points at stake.

Following their 5-0 decimation at Inter Milan last time out, the hosts welcomed Sassuolo to Stadio Arech as in their quest to rescue their faltering season.

They got off to a flying start as they took an eighth-minute lead through Federico Bonazzoli. The Italian swept home a close-range effort past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to send the home crowd into raptures.

That lead lasted for just 12 minutes as the visitors restored parity courtesy of Gianluca Scamacca who head home a cross from Giorgos Kyriakopoulos.

Fuelled by that goal, Alessio Dionisi’s continued to dominate ball possession and they deservedly took the lead on the half-hour. Profiting from a pass from Maxime Lopez, Traore curled home a beauty beyond a helpless Luigi Sepe.

Before the half-time break, Salernitana had numerous opportunities to level matters, but they were wasteful in front of goal.

In the second half, the visitors’ lead was threatened as Giacomo Raspadori was given his marching orders a minute to the hour mark by referee Luca Massimi for a second caution.

Capitalising on that numerical disadvantage, Davide Nicola’s side levelled matters nine minutes before full time as Nadir Zortea set up striker Milan Djuric.

Despite their best efforts, the home team failed to find a winner, instead having to settle for their fourth consecutive home draw in Serie A.

Traore was subbed off for Matheus Henrique in the 78th minute, whereas, Morocco's Abdou Harroui was introduced for Davide Frattesi in the 89th minute.

While Mali’s Lassana Coulibaly was in action from start to finish for the Garnets, Nigeria international Joel Obi was an unused substitute as well as Senegal’s Mamadou Coulibaly.

Even with this result, Salernitana remain at the base of the Italian elite division log having accrued just 16 points from 27 outings.

They face a tough task in their next outing as they visit Juventus on March 20, while Sassuolo take on Spezia two days earlier.