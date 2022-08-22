Hakimi scores record-breaking goal as PSG thrash Lille in Ligue 1

The Morocco international’s strike saw the Parisians become the first side in French league history to net thrice in six straight away matches

Achraf Hakimi scored a record-breaking goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-1 thrashing of Lille as Christophe Galtier took on his former team at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history when he nodded home after just eight seconds before Lionel Messi made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

The visitors were proving to be simply unstoppable, and their second record was sealed 12 minutes later, when Neymar slid in Hakimi to fire across from a tight angle, making PSG the first side in Ligue 1 history to score at least three goals in six consecutive away matches.

Neymar made it 4-0 two minutes before half-time and sealed his brace in the 52nd minute before Mbappe completed his hat-trick with goals in the 66th and 87th minutes, with Jonathan Bamba scoring Lille’s consolation in between.

Elsewhere, Ghana defender Alexander Djiku was on target as Strasbourg drew 1-1 with Stade Reims at the Stade de la Meinau.

On a busy afternoon for Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels, it is the home side who took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Adrien Thomasson’s front-post flick fell into the path of an unmarked Djiku to tap into an empty net.

However, Reims’ good displays saw them rescue a point when substitute Alexis Flips found Folarin Balogun, the on-loan Arsenal forward, scoring his third goal in as many games.

At Stade Raymond Kopa, Morocco internationals Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Dari scored for either side as Stade Brest beat Angers 3-1.

Brest were 3-0 up after 65 minutes when French forward Jeremy Le Douaron scored twice in the 10th and 38th minutes before Dari added the third with Algerian Youcef Belaili setting up the first and third goals.

Angers pulled one back when Boufal, returning from a four-month injury layoff, blasted a strike from the edge of the area in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, Tunisia international Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored the only goal as Clermont Foot claimed consecutive Ligue 1 victories following a 1-0 win over Nice, prolonging their opponents’ winless start to the season to four games in all competitions.

Khaoui scored after just six minutes but Nice lost their heads just as they were building momentum, with Mario Lemina and Jean-Clair Todibo given their marching orders within the space of two minutes later in the second half.

In another encounter, Mali forward Ibrahima Kone scored the equaliser as Lorient drew 2-2 with Toulouse who missed out on a chance to record successive Ligue 1 victories.

French midfielder Armand Lauriente gave Lorient the lead after just two minutes but Brazilian Rafael Ratao made it 1-1 after 31 minutes.

Toulouse then extended their lead through Thijs Dallinga after 65 minutes but their efforts to hold on for a win were thwarted when substitute Kone scored from the spot nine minutes from time after Lauriente was brought down in the box.