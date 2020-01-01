Haaland transfer hint will appeal to Real Madrid as Dortmund striker’s father reflects on interest from ‘100 teams’

The Norwegian frontman continues to attract interest after opting for a switch to Germany, with it possible that he could head to Spain at some stage

will be interested to hear that Erling Haaland’s father Alf Inge considers to be a “very good league” for the Norwegian striker to continue his ongoing development.

As things stand, the decision has been taken for the talented 19-year-old to progress his career in .

Having burst onto the recruitment radar of clubs across Europe with his efforts for Red Bull Salzburg in 2019-20, Haaland completed a switch to German giants in January.

Goals have continued to flow in the and , with the teenage frontman having become one of the hottest properties in the global game.

He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United before joining up with Dortmund, while those at Santiago Bernabeu are said to view him as a future ‘Galactico’.

Haaland is in no rush to take another step up the ladder, but his father concedes that an adventure in Spain could be embraced at some stage having attracted attention from “more than 100 teams”.

Former Leeds and star Alf Inge Haaland told AS of the path being taken by his prolific son: "I am very happy for him and Borussia Dortmund, although for me the most important thing is to keep growing as before.

"He was always a top scorer, but he also gives many assists. Obviously, I am proud.

"Dortmund told us that they needed someone like him and that the goal is as high as possible.

"He is at a team that fights for the Bundesliga and is growing in European competitions. It is perfect to continue training.

"We were linked to more than 100 teams, but it is true that the Spanish one is a very good league for my son, with great teams.

"You never know if he will play in . What has to happen, will happen."

Haaland is currently starring alongside the likes of Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho at Dortmund.

He is also an international team-mate of fellow wonderkid Martin Odegaard, who remains tied to Real Madrid and could one day become a club colleague of another illustrious compatriot.

"My son loves to play with Martin, he is a great footballer," added Haaland senior.

"They understand each other very well on the pitch."

Haaland has taken his tally of goals for Dortmund to 12 through just nine appearances, having previously plundered 28 for Salzburg in what is shaping up to be quite the campaign.