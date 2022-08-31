Haaland: Manchester City star's brutal first-half vs Nottingham Forest sends social media into meltdown

Fans have gushed over the Norway international for his first-half treble against Steve Cooper’s Reds

Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium has thrown social media into a frenzy.

During Wednesday’s Premier League encounter against the Reds, the Norway international was in devastating form – scoring thrice to give the Citizens a 3-0 lead over Steve Cooper’s men.

He found the net first in the 12th minute after he was set up by Phil Foden. Eleven minutes later, he doubled the advantage for Pep Guardiola’s men with a fine finish.

In the goal-laden first 45 minutes, the former Borussia Dortmund star completed his treble thanks to John Stones’ last pass.

Fueled by the 22-year-old’s notable act, enthusiasts went on social media to sing his praises.

With his heroics, Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League appearances, a new competition record, surpassing Mick Quinn and Sergio Aguero (both 8).

Also, he has now matched Harry Kane (26 appearances) for goals scored in the month of August in the Premier League (8).