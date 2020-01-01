'Haaland has something special & Sancho has world-class potential' - Dortmund coach Favre

The Norwegian striking sensation was linked with a host of top European clubs before making the move to BVB earlier this month

boss Lucien Favre says January signing Erling Braut Haaland “has something special” and is more than capable of continuing his goalscoring exploits in .

The 19-year-old scored 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg during the first half of the season, including eight in six group stage matches.

Those goalscoring exploits attracted the interest of a host of clubs including Juventus and Manchester United.

However, it was Dortmund who won the race to sign the Norway international in a deal worth a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m) at the start of the month, with Haaland immediately linking up with his new team-mates at their mid-season training camp in Marbella.

The squad are now back in , with the Bundesliga set to resume after the winter break this coming weekend.

Haaland is in line to make his much-anticipated Dortmund debut at on Saturday, with Favre in no doubt that the teenager is capable of replicating his Salzburg form in a Dortmund shirt.

"I think that this is a very good transfer. Haaland has great potential, he has something special,” Favre told Kicker.

"He scored so many great goals for Salzburg. I don't know why he shouldn't be able to do that in the Bundesliga.”

One of Haaland’s new team-mates is Jason Sancho, who has impressed for Dortmund since taking the brave decision to leave as a 17-year-old in 2017.

Sancho has delivered 12 goals and 13 assists across all competitions so far this campaign and there is plenty of excitement at the prospect of him linking-up with Haaland.

It hasn't always been plain-sailing for Sancho, however. The winger was fined and dropped by Dortmund for returning late from duty in October, sparking speculation that he was unhappy at the club and could seek a move back to England.

Favre admits that he takes a hard line with Sancho, but only because he feels that is the best way for him to learn and realise his "world-class potential".

"What he can do is incredible. Jadon is a player with world-class potential,” he said. “I push him. This also includes working with him on his deficits so that he can continue to make progress."