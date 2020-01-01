'Gutted' Gallagher unsure on Chelsea future as he opens door to Swansea return

The on-loan midfielder was involved as the Championship side fell to Brentford in the play-off semi-final on Wednesday night

midfielder Conor Gallagher is unsure where his future lies after his loan spell with came to an end following their play-off semi-final defeat to .

The 20-year-old is one of the Blues' most talented loan stars although he suffered play-off heartache on Wednesday night, as his side fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat and failed to reach the Wembley final.

However, the Under-21 international is now likely to have a host of other clubs vying to sign him on loan next season, with there being the potential for Premier League sides to be taking an interest.

Frank Lampard could opt to promote him to his first team for the 2020-21 campaign but Gallagher isn't sure what the future will hold as he reflected on the loss at Griffin Park.

"I am not thinking about that (his future) now, we just finished the game and I had a great second half of the season with Swansea and I have enjoyed it so much," Gallagher said.

"I am very thankful to the whole club and the fans, I am not thinking about next season at the moment. I don't know what's happening with me having just got off the pitch. I have loved it here and I knew [Swansea manager] Steve Cooper from England [Under-17s] so I knew what he was about.

"I really enjoy working with him and he was a big part of the reason I came to Swansea and I am glad I did come. It is a great club and why not [come back]? It is a great club that I really enjoyed but I don't know what's happening next season."

Despite the play-off defeat, it has been a year of personal achievement for Gallagher in his first season as a senior player having made 47 appearances, scoring six goals and claiming 11 assists in that time during spells with Charlton and Swansea.

The 20-year-old is, however, devastated to have not been able to help Swansea back into the Premier League. He added: "Everyone is gutted.

"We blew it, we worked so hard to get into this position and it just wasn't good enough on the night and it showed, we got punished so it is our own faults but the changing room is gutted.

"They are a top side so we knew we were going to be under the cosh at times but we didn't defend well enough as a team. Everyone is at fault and I don't think anyone was good enough today. We only have ourselves to blame.

"We are the type of team that keeps fighting until the end because there is always a chance. We had 15 minutes to get another goal, but unfortunately it didn't happen. We started too slow and then it was too hard to get back in the game.

"It really hurts, the whole team and the club. It matters so much to them and the fans and we worked so hard to get into this position. To go out like we did today has left me feeling gutted really."