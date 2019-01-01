Gutierrez scores goal in return to action for PSV, Govea scores in Belgium in quiet week for Mexicans in Europe

There were successful showings in the Netherlands and Belgium in an otherwise quiet weekend for El Tri players playing abroad

It was a quiet week for national team players in Europe, with a few bright spots but most players having a rough go of things.

The best news of the weekend may have been Erick Gutierrez being healthy again. The midfielder hadn't played since breaking his hand in El Tri camp earlier this month. He came on as a substitute in PSV's 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle and tied a bow on the victory. With the game already decided, Gutierrez put the jets on after an intercepction and got into the right spot to tap home a rebound and cap a triumphant return to the field. PSV is back in action Thursday against Rosenborg.

Elsewhere in the , Edson Alvarez was on the bench for in a 2-0 win over Gronigen. He'd started in the midweek game against Fortuna Sittard, but was pulled off in favor of a forward at halftime of a game Ajax went on to win 5-0.

Omar Govea continues his push for his first call-up under Tata Martino. During the week, Govea scored the opening goal in a cup match for Zulte-Waregem, and this weekend he started and played an hour for the club in a 2-2 draw with former club Royel Excel Mouscron.

Things went pretty well in the BeNe region, but it was a rough time in for El Tri stars.

It was another bad week for the Mexican players at . Andres Guardado didn't get into the Verdiblancos' 5-1 loss to , though perhaps he was happy not to be on the field for the blowout. Diego Lainez did come in for the final 10 minutes of the match but could do little to change the result.

topped 3-2 with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez starting the game on the bench and not being pressed into action. Hector Herrera was an unused substitute in El Derbi with and playing out a scoreless draw.

got their first victory since the September international break, with Raul Jimenez in his normal starting role. He didn't finish off either goal in a 2-0 win over and made way after 80 minutes.

In , Jesus "Tecatito" Corona started at right back, getting his name in the book before being replaced at the hour mark of 's 1-0 win over Rio Ave. Porto takes on in action this week.

Hirving Lozano was involved midweek for but was substituted before 's late goal handed the visitors a surprise victory. "Chucky" was an unused substitute Saturday as Napoli bounced back with a 2-1 win over Brescia.