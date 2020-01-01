Guinness Night Football Nigeria: What the fans had to say

How did supporters at the Guinness Night Football enjoy the Nigeria finale in Abuja earlier this month? Here are their reactions...

Fans and players were at the heart of Guinness Night Football’s finale in Abuja earlier this month, as those aficionados of Guinness and football alike were treated to an evening to remember.

Supporters particularly enjoyed the possibility to network and socialise around a Guinness alongside the chance to play foosball, PlayStation, and enjoy an evening of live music and entertainment.

Of course, the GNF five-a-side tournament was the centrepiece of the night, but this wasn’t the only thing that left an impression on fans.

“It’s awesome, everywhere is electrifying,” said fan Jide Scott during the football action. “I love the atmosphere. Everyone is enjoying themselves, and I like the idea of the 5-a-sides. We have never seen anything like this in Abuja before. It’s awesome!”

Kevin, one of the supporters in attendance, was philosophical about ’s chances at the Pan African extravaganza in Lagos. “Well I can’t say anything, football is unpredictable and we can’t predict it,” he said. “I think if we are prepared, we are going to do better.”

After the event, fan Tolu described her favourite bits from the evening. “The performances, the ambience, and the fact that I got my face painted for the first time,” she said.

“When you look at our population, Nigeria is actually filled with so many talented people, our boys are always repping in the Premier League, in , everywhere, it’s the Nigerian spirit.”

Unlike Kevin, she was particularly confident about Nigeria’s chances in the Pan African Guinness Night Football in Lagos.

“We are Nigerians,” she concluded, “we should always win it.”