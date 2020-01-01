Guinness Night Football Nigeria: Five-a-side highlights

Check out the best bits of the action from Guinness’s GNF extravaganza in Abuja earlier this month

Football fans and Guinness aficionados were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment in Abuja earlier this month as Guinness Night Football came to an exciting conclusion at the B.M.O. Events Arena.

It was a sensational evening, where revellers were also able to test their mettle on the PlayStation while also enjoying a few rounds on the pool table.

The highlight, of course, was the finale of the nationwide 5-a-side tournament, as ’s top players were chosen to head to Lagos for the Pan African football extravaganza.

In the first semi, Team Government won 4-0, with Jatau Friday, David Yusuf, Kennedy Ola and Israel Iakpa the goalscorers. In the second semi-final, between two teams comprised of entrepreneurs, Team Corporate won 2-1 to progress to the evening’s final. 24-year-old Abdullahi Bello scored both goals for the victors to send them through to the evening’s showpiece.

In the final, there was little to separate Government and Corporate as they played out a 3-3 draw.

Both sides missed their first penalty in the shootout, and then converted the second. Under the pressure, it was Corporate who held their nerve for the third spot-kick; converting their effort before Government failed to convert.