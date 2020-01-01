Guinness Night Football lights up Lagos

Nigeria brought the curtain down on 2019 with an extraordinary evening of football fun, courtesy of Guinness

On Saturday December 28, Guinness Night Football brought Lagos aglow in an extraordinary night of football, lights and music, amping an already festive season with colour, vibrancy and plenty of fun.

Filling up an unconventional venue at Agidingbi, the tournament of football professionals attracted scores of soccer lovers to a variety night that had the celebration of the beautiful game at its heart.

Guests were immersed in a 360 degree ‘beyond football’ experience, including a football-themed menu, foot snooker and other interactive games, authentic street fashion, glow-in-the-dark body and face painting, and scores of other attractions.

The 5-a-side tournament also took centre stage as ’s finest put their small-scale soccer skills to the test.

The highly popular Guinness Night Football continues at the Pan African Guinness Night Football Tournament, a grand extravaganza set to kick off in Lagos in January 2020.

