Guinness Night Football in GIFs

Relive the best of GNF with the top GIFs from the event

Guinness Night Football was an unforgettable campaign, which brought together the best African artists and 5-a-side players in a celebration of the continent’s music and sport.

After regional events in , , and , the cream of the continent’s 5-a-side tournament collided in the Pan-African Extravaganza, a magical night for lovers of Africa’s favourite sport

The stars were on show at Guinness Night Football's Pan African finale in Lagos, with Nigerian prodigy Davido and Cameroonian music executive Salatiel among the stars to wow the fans with their talents...and take to the pitch to show off their tekkers.

Guinness ambassador Rio Ferdinand was the guest of honour, and as well as being wowed by the talent on show in the 5-a-side, he also rolled back the years to showcase some of the qualities that made him such an immense asset for and during his prime.

Of course, Guinness Night Football wasn't just about the football! There was something for everyone, from delicious food, to body painting, to a dance troupe and superb DJ sets which entertained revellers deep into the night.

One of the most popular performers of the evening was reggae sensational Bebe Cool, who not only delighted fans with his set, but also impressed with his ball skills before taking centrestage.

“I think soccer is going to be the first priority for African people as entertainment,” the Ugandan said during the event, “so its continuity is so important. Guinness is on spot.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the celebrities play soccer.”

Rio's presence meant a lot to the fans in attendance, who were delighted to see a genuine legend of the European game offer his support to GNF.

As well as conducting a meet and greet, and signing fans for those in attendance, Ferdinand also treated the musical stars to a training session as they were put through their paces by the winner.