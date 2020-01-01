Guinness awards Goal Challenge winner ticket to Pan African extravaganza in Lagos

Kenyan Edward Kamiru beat over 20 competitors to ensure his trip to Lagos for the Guinness Pan-African championship

Edward Kamiru is the lucky winner of the Guinness Night Football – Goal Challenge tournament after facing stiff competition from Jeff Wachira, Enoch Kibet and Dennis Mwandikwa in the finals.

The win granted him a ticket to Lagos - for the Guinness Pan-African championship to take place on 31 st January 2020 which will be hosted by Guinness ambassador and football legend, Rio Ferdinand.

Edward Kamiru won the competition after defeating over 20 competitors.

The Guinness Night Football – Goal Challenge entailed each individual being tasked to recreate some of the best English Premier League goals and hitting the right target. At each stage of the competition, individuals were eliminated until the winner was determined.

To participate, consumers were required to buy a Guinness trophy serve ‘Champions deal’ (Bucket of five 500ml bottles) and have a valid passport.

Article continues below

An elated Kamiru explained; “It has been a wonderful experience. I was able to recreate some of the best English Premier League (EPL) goals and was on target in the spot-kicks to ensure I win the ticket. Am now looking forward to a wonderful night football

experience in Lagos, Nigeria in a few days to come.”

During the trip, he will be accompanying Streamed FC from Kisumu region who are the winners of the Guinness Night Football - to the Pan-African championship at the West African nation.

Streamed FC are to compete with winners from and host country Nigeria during the championship.