Guinea’s Koita nets brace, Diomande sees red as Kasimpasa shock Rizespor

The 29-year-old’s first half double helped the Apaches secure a vital away win against the Black Sea Sparrowhawk on Saturday

Bengali-Fode Koita was at the double as Kasimpasa recorded a shock away victory at Rizespor.

The Apaches had lost their last four away outings, however, against their hosts they found their rhythm with the Guinea international leading the charge.

Thanks to Haris Hajradinovic’s assist, Koita handed Kasimpasa the lead after 17 minutes, before finding the net again 10 minutes later.

Rizespor’s ambition to launch a comeback suffered a massive setback following Ismael Diomande’s red card.

The Cote d’Ivoire international was given his marching orders by referee Umnit Ozturk for a second caution in the 80th minute.

Tayfur Havutcu’s men capitalised on the numerical advantage to slot home the third goal through Aytac Kara.

Koita was replaced in the 66th minute by Abdul Khalili, while Mame Thiam was not listed for action.

’s Sadiq Umar was handed a starter’s shirt by Rizespor but he was replaced in the 81st minute by Orhan Ovacıklı.

Kasimpasa square up against Vanspor FK in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup game, while Rizespor are guests of Samsunspor.