Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Super Eagles hope to bounce back from Friday's defeat when they play in another Group A fixture away in Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau host Nigeria on Monday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers knowing a win will take them closer to the finals in Ivory coast.

The 1-0 win away at the Abuja Stadium was a timely confidence booster for Baciro Kande's team who had come into the match as underdogs.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is under pressure to deliver after Friday's loss, and anything less than a win will not go down well with the fans.

Game Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Date Monday, March 27 Time 17:00 Nigeria Time

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 205

Despite his exploits at Napoli, Victor Osimhen struggled to help the Super Eagles get a positive outcome on Friday.

The physical forward, however, needs service from the likes of Ademola Lookman - who did not meet the expectations in the last outing, and Moses Simon, among other creative Super Eagles.

It will be vital for Nigeria to ensure they do not concede in Bissau since that might put them under unnecessary pressure.

Meanwhile, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is optimistic his team will bounce back from the shock defeat against the same opponents this time around.

"First and foremost, as players and staff, we know we have to react to this result," Iwobi told the media.

"All we can do is to improve and to all the fans, all I can say is that they should stick by us and support us because we give 100% not just for ourselves, but also for our nation.

"Next time we are going to do our best and make the country proud. We know we are privileged to wear the shirt, there are a lot of people who want to be in this position."

Troyes attacker Mama Balde was the hero for the Djurtus after getting the lone goal in the previous meeting between the sides.

Super Eagles defenders had problems guarding the attacker and it was a sigh of relief when he was subbed in the 75th minute for tactical reasons.

He has managed to score 10 goals and provided three assists in Ligue 1 this season, meaning the Nigerians should not give him space.

This will be the third meeting between the two nations since 2022; the first meeting was in the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon, where the Super Eagles managed to get a 2-0 win.

Peseiro has not won any of the last four games in all competitions, which puts him and the entire team in a precarious situation.

Currently, Guinea Bissau lead Group A with seven points, a point more than the Super Eagles. Sierra Leone are on five points after their win against Sao Tome & Principe on Sunday.